StockNews.com Upgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.
NYSE:NPO opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.49.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
