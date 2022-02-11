StockNews.com Upgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE:NPO opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

