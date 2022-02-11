StockNews.com Lowers Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SYNL opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry L. Guy bought 55,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

