StockNews.com Downgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Hold

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

