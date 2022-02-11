StockNews.com Downgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast stock opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a one year low of $184.06 and a one year high of $336.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Medifast by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Medifast by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

