StockNews.com Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.50.

CareDx stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

