Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

