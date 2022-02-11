Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MoneyGram International Call Options (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 64,142 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 5,011 call options.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

In related news, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after buying an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,970,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.