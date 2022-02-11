Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kearny Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,158 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 15,314% compared to the typical daily volume of 14 call options.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

