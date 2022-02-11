Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $34.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Upwork has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

