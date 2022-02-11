Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STC. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

