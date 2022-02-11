Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $270.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.25 million to $301.74 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.03 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.53) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.53).

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €1.22 ($1.40) during trading on Friday, hitting €17.68 ($20.32). The stock had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($33.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.13 and its 200 day moving average is €22.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

