Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $44,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Stepan by 108.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 18.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Stepan by 114.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

