State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Raised by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

