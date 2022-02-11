Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.37

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.37 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 480089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.