Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 38,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,415. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

