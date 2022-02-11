Standard Family Office LLC Sells 753 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVDA opened at $258.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $645.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

