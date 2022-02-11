Standard Family Office LLC Sells 11,009 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for about 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.