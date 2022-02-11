Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 588.43 ($7.96).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 561.60 ($7.59) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

