Stably USD One Day Volume Reaches $43,069.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002288 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $471,976.19 and approximately $43,069.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00102298 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,427,999 coins and its circulating supply is 477,835 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.