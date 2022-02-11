SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SSPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.46) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 303.20 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.48. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,793.10). Insiders have bought 18,151 shares of company stock worth $4,015,635 over the last ninety days.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

