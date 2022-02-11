Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.01 and last traded at $116.21. Approximately 393,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,949,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays cut their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Square to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

