SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

