SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

SPSC traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.87. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

