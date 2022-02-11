Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 350,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,173 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $14.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,808,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 304,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,933,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

