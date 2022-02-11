SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Horizon Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,236,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,278 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $143,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 107,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,532. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

