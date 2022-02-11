SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757,472 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,954. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.