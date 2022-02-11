SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,171 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

