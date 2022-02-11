SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 310,259 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

