South32 (LON:S32) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

S32 opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.12. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.02 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.50 ($3.32).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

