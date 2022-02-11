Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 9.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 102,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,338,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

