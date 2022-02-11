SOMESING Market Cap Tops $131.34 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $131.34 million and $5.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.61 or 0.07063613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.65 or 0.99887616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006558 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.