Societe Generale Raises Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €2.75

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.15.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.