Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,772 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

