Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Reduced by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,620 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 12.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $219,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

