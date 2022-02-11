Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.24. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 275,051 shares.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

The stock has a market cap of $221.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

