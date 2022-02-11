Smartshare Price Tops $0.0001 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $277,516.44 and approximately $39,949.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00076539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

