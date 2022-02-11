Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.28

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 40215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$897.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

