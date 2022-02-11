Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of SKE opened at C$12.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$796.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.66. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.28). Analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

