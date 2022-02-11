Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$50,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 978,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,352,607.31.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.