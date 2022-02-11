Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

SIX stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

