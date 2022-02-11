SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 47,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SITE Centers by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.