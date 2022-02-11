Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.66. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

