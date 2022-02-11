Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

