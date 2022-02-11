Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.60. 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 701.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

