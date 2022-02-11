Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank stock opened at $343.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.95 and its 200 day moving average is $296.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 135.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.