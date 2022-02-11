Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIER) Short Interest Down 87.6% in January

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIER) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,377,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,377,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,059. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

