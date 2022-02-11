Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 84.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WMLLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 1,344,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,862. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
About Wealth Minerals
