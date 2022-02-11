Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 84.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WMLLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 1,344,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,862. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

