Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Increases By 101,900.0%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 101,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of SUBCY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 10,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

