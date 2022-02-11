Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Decreases By 84.5%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 862,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.9 days.
Silver Lake Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
