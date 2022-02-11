Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Decreases By 84.5%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 862,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.9 days.

Silver Lake Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.