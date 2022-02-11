Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Expands By 900.0%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,557. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

